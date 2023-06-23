After yet another early exit in the playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks looked to build for a championship challenge this off-season. This pursuit of a second title for Giannis Antetokounmpo began with the 2023 NBA Draft.

With the 36th overall pick, the Bucks selected UConn guard Andre Jackson Jr. Then, with the 58th and final pick in the draft, Milwaukee took Chris Livingston, a forward from Kentucky. Both players are athletic wings, so it will be interesting to see how new coach Adrian Griffin will fit these rookies into the Bucks rotation.

The Bucks traded up to get Jackson, sending a 2030 second-round pick and cash considerations to the Orlando Magic in exchange for an additional second-rounder this year, while Milwaukee chose Livingston with the lone pick the franchise owned entering draft night.

How can these new additions contribute to the Bucks as rookies and how much value did the Bucks get from their draft picks? Here are the draft grades for the Milwaukee Bucks' 2023 picks.

Bucks 2023 NBA Draft grades

Pick #36: Andre Jackson Jr. (G), Connecticut

Andre Jackson could end up as the steal of the draft for the Bucks. In the playoff series against the Heat, the Bucks sorely lacked athletes — namely players that could defend multiple positions and shut down the pick-and-roll. Jackson is an elite athlete with great measurables (6-6 with a 6-10 wingspan and 39.5-inch vertical), and more importantly, that ability shows up on both ends of the court.

But to confine Andre Jackson to his physical ability would be silly, because it is the cerebral side of his game that makes him an impactful player. Jackson tied for the team lead in assists at UConn last season with 4.7 dimes per game — including 6.8 assists/game in the NCAA Tournament. The 6-6 wing excels in transition, where he can attack (and finish) at the rim or dish to the open man. He is just as capable of a passer in the half-court too, using his basketball IQ to create openings for teammates.

Jackson's lack of three-point shooting and overall scoring is a concern (6.7 PPG on 28.1% three-point shooting his senior year), but for too long the Bucks prioritized shooting over defense — which resulted in early playoff exits in three of the last four years. Milwaukee is an excellent three-point shooting team that can survive without another floor-spacer given Jackson's play-making ability and athleticism.

Andre Jackson is a glue guy that can contribute immediately on a championship contender like the Bucks, making this an underrated selection for Milwaukee.

Grade: A-

Pick #58: Chris Livingston (F), Kentucky

With the last pick in the NBA draft, the Bucks took Chris Livingston, a former five-star high school recruit and McDonald's All-American who struggled in his only season at Kentucky. The 6-6 wing (with a 6-11 wingspan) made 26 starts as a freshman at Kentucky, averaging 6.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game in a largely non-scoring role.

The 19-year-old's game is still unrefined, making him more of a developmental project than the win-now selection of Andre Jackson. The good news for the Bucks is that Livingston is a wing with an NBA body and the tools to be an effective two-way player — an invaluable role in the modern NBA. And, as the last pick in the draft, Livingston is a low-risk pick for Milwaukee.

While there is upside to this pick, Milwaukee could have done better to address more pressing needs in the roster. Center Brook Lopez is an unrestricted free agent, and at age 35, it is unclear if the Bucks will bring him back. Even if Lopez stays, the team lacks frontcourt depth, and a rim-protecting center like Alabama's Charles Bediako would have been a more useful pick here.

Grade: C