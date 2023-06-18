While Milwaukee Bucks veteran forward Khris Middleton has the option of declining his $40.4 million player option for the 2023-24 season, it appears that he is likely to remain in the Midwest for the foreseeable future.

“NBA executives across the league who spoke with HoopsHype expect the Milwaukee Bucks to retain Khris Middleton this summer,” writes HoopsHype insider Michael Scotto. “Those executives project Middleton to command a four-year, $130 million contract from Milwaukee should he decline his $40.4 million player option for the upcoming season and enter unrestricted free agency.”

If Middleton were to re-sign with the Bucks for four years and $130 million, his annual salary would be $32.5 million, a slight drop from his current salary. However, due to Middleton's age (he'll be 32-years-old at the start of the upcoming season) and recent injury history, it makes sense for both sides to come to an agreement on this type of deal.

Highlighted by three All-Star selections since the 2018-2019 season, Middleton has grown into an effective volume scorer, averaging 19.3 points per game in that time. When assessed alongside his defensive prowess and tendency to elevate his game during the NBA Playoffs, Middleton is undoubtedly a key piece of the Bucks' core.

Consequently, the Bucks “have a strong desire” to retain Middleton this offseason, according to Scotto.

A similar case will be made for veteran center Brook Lopez, an impending free agent that's played for the Bucks since 2018-19.

The Bucks are “expected to compete” with the Houston Rockets in their effort to re-sign Lopez, who averaged 15.9 points and 2.5 blocks per game for the Bucks last season. Nonetheless, the 35-year-old “told HoopsHype in January that he wanted to re-sign with Milwaukee.”