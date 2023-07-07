With important questions looming this off-season about the future of the team's core, the Milwaukee Bucks wasted no time putting pen to paper once NBA free agency started. Free agency began a week ago, and since then, Milwaukee has made six moves: re-signing four players and adding two free agents.

Khris Middleton (three years, $102 million), Brook Lopez (two years, $48 million), Jae Crowder (one year, undisclosed), and A.J. Green (multi-year, undisclosed) all signed contracts to stay in Milwaukee. Meanwhile, Robin Lopez comes over from the Cleveland Cavaliers and Malik Beasley joins from the Los Angeles Lakers. Both signed for Milwaukee on one-year deals for just over $2 million each.

The franchise also lost a pair of players in free agency, as Joe Ingles signed with the Orlando Magic and Jevon Carter left for a three-year deal with divisional rivals the Chicago Bulls.

The Bucks still have a few free agents they could re-sign — namely Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Wesley Matthews — but it appears that the franchise has largely accomplished what it set out to do this off-season: keep its core intact. This off-season has largely been a plus for the Milwaukee Bucks, but that does not mean it has been perfect. Here is the biggest mistake the Bucks made in NBA free agency this summer.

1 big mistake by Bucks in 2023 NBA free agency

Not re-signing Jevon Carter

Milwaukee Bucks fans will be content knowing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Brook Lopez are all under contract through the 2024-25 NBA season. One player that got away though was guard Jevon Carter. Carter signed with the Bulls on a three-year $19 million deal — and his loss means that the Bucks are without a true point guard on the roster outside of Jrue Holiday.

Carter is a dogged defender and smart floor general with offensive upside who was the perfect backup point guard for the Bucks. Playing mostly exclusively in a reserve role last season, Carter's numbers were modest. The West Virginia product averaged 8 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 42.1% from three. But he led the Bucks in games played (81) and also paced qualified Bucks players in three-point shooting and steal rate.

Three-and-D point guards are a rare breed, especially ones in their prime who can be signed for $6 million and change a season. Now, the Bucks do not have a backup point guard. The Milwaukee backcourt was a bit crowded, but Jevon Carter offered a unique and coveted skillset.

Grayson Allen is the better scorer, and Pat Connaughton a superior rebounder, but neither is the defender that Carter is, nor can they say they were better three-point shooters in a Bucks uniform. More concerningly: neither is a point guard. Rumors have circulated this off-season about the Bucks trading away Grayson Allen, but perhaps Pat Connaughton should have been the odd man out in the Milwaukee backcourt.

The 6-5 shooting guard has shot just 35.9% from three since joining Milwaukee in 2018, fluctuating from 33% to 39.5% during this period. Connaughton has also attempted the third-most shots from deep among Bucks players during this stretch. The 22-23 season was his worst season as a Buck in terms of offensive and defensive efficiency, and Milwaukee still owes him $28 million over the next three years.

For 30% less, the Bucks could have re-signed Jevon Carter — three years Pat Connaughton's junior and a better player last year on both ends of the ball. Instead, Milwaukee is left with a major hole in its backcourt.