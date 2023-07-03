The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a two-year contract with free agent forward Torrey Craig, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Craig averaged a career-best 7.4 points per game and started 60 of 79 games for the Phoenix Suns in 2022-23.

The Suns had bird rights for Craig but appeared to go in a different direction. Phoenix signed San Antonio Spurs forward Keita Bates-Diop and former Brooklyn Nets forward Yuta Watanabe to contracts. The Suns are under a new coach, Frank Vogel, who has built teams with a defensive identity and versatility.

Craig was an important player for Phoenix after it traded for him in March 2021. He turned his role into a defensively capable player with energy and helped the Suns reach the 2021 NBA Finals. He signed with the Indiana Pacers the following offseason but was traded back to Phoenix and contributed for two more playoff runs.

Craig's signing is the fourth reported move the Bulls have made in the free agency period. Chicago agreed to a three-year, $60 million extension with center Nikola Vucevic June 28. They then reportedly agreed to a three-year, $20 million deal with Jevon Carter, who also played for the Suns, Friday. The Bulls then agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with Coby White, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

Chicago last season finished 40-42 and did not advance beyond the NBA play-in round. The Bulls had great promise in 2021-22 and at one point were the top-ranked team in the Eastern Conference. However, guard Lonzo Ball underwent surgery in January 2022 and Chicago has struggled to find similar footing with stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine.