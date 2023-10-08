The Milwaukee Bucks have perhaps the very best duo in the NBA with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. While they still have to get used to one another, it's a combination of skills that will be incredibly hard to stop.

The question of how Lillard and Antetokounmpo share touches will be one that the Bucks obsess over this season. Both players want to win above all else and can attract attention away from the ball but both have grown used to being a top option. As far as the Greek Freak sees it, Lillard is the point guard and he will get him the ball when he needs to. Above all, he wants his new teammate to be himself.

"We have to be on the same page. I want him to be the primary point guard… This is not in no shape or form any competition between me & him of who's going to have the ball more… We're gonna let Dame be Dame." Giannis on Damian Lillard. (via @Bucks)pic.twitter.com/xEiaoEE7pK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 8, 2023

“But now when we talk about specifically this duo, we have to be on the same page. I want him to be the primary point guard,” the Bucks' franchise superstar said about his new superstar teammate. “He is the point guard of this team. I trust him. I've been playing with him for a few days. I know he is going to find me. This is not, in no shape or form, any competition between me and him of who's going to have the ball more. He will have the ball more.

“I trust, I believe he's going to find me — and not just me. He's going to find our teammates,” Antetokounmpo continued. “We have to let Dame be Dame. Dame is here to be Dame and we're gonna let Dame be Dame.”

Lillard said the same thing about Antetokounmpo and that Giannis has already told him how much he wants him to be himself. This has to be the absolute sweetest music to the ears of the Bucks and their fans. With Lillard's ability to shoot the ball from anywhere and Antetokounmpo's ability to attack the rim, the Milwaukee offense should be incredible. The Bucks are definitely the team to beat after pulling off the blockbuster move.

Antetokounmpo and Lillard will not play in Milwaukee's preseason opener. The Bucks will open their regular season on Thursday, October 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.