The Greek Freak made a young fan's Christmas with a very special gift.

The Milwaukee Bucks topped the 130-111 on Saturday behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's 28 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

After the game, Giannis took the time to make a young fan's day, giving him his game worn size 16 shoes after signing them:

Best Christmas ever for this kid. 💚 pic.twitter.com/chd6DWvYrC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 23, 2023

The Bucks superstar has always had a soft spot for kids, and even let his own children sit on the bench during Milwaukee's easy beatdown of the Detroit Pistons earlier this month:

Giannis' kids joined the Bucks bench during the Pistons blowout 🤣💚 pic.twitter.com/D7kiNNdK2A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2023

The Bucks' win over the Knicks rarely felt particularly close, with the Bucks starting fast and maintaining a comfortable lead most of the way. They blew it open for good early in the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run that turned an 11-point lead into a 114-92 cushion on Portis' 3-pointer with 6:29 to play.

Milwaukee just barely missed having five 20-point scorers to open their long holiday stay in New York City. After a Christmas Day rematch between the two teams, the Bucks will play Wednesday against the Nets, with some players either bringing family or hoping to visit some to celebrate.

The Knicks and Bucks are likely already tired of each other. These teams will have already met four times after the Christmas game, after their quarterfinal game in the In-Season Tournament was added to their four that were already scheduled.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson scored 36 points in another good game against Milwaukee, having gone off for 45 points in New York's Nov. 3 loss. Julius Randle added 26 points and seven rebounds as the Knicks had their two-game winning streak snapped.