The Bucks were beating the Pistons so badly that Giannis Antetokounmpo's kids decided to pay him a visit on the bench.

The Milwaukee Bucks picked up their fifth win in their past six contests on Saturday night by absolutely throttling the Detroit Pistons 146-114, and unsurprisingly, it was due in large part to another strong performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo. While winning is always fun, Antetokounmpo probably enjoyed a moment later in the game when he was visited by his kids on the Bucks bench.

Antetokounmpo didn't have to do a ton in this one (22 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 7-9 FGM) as the Bucks led wire-to-wire, and with the Bucks winning the first quarter 43-20, the game was practically over before it even got started. So, with a victory all but guaranteed, Giannis decided to have his two sons join him on the bench to hang out with him as he took in the fourth quarter from the sidelines.

Giannis' kids joined the Bucks bench during the Pistons blowout 🤣💚 pic.twitter.com/D7kiNNdK2A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2023

There have been a lot of lows during the Pistons 23-game losing streak, but this might be a new rock bottom for them. The Bucks were beating them so badly that Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to bring his kids to the bench to hang out with them, because he knew the game was already over. If that doesn't resonate with this Pistons squad, they may truly be done for.

On the other hand, Antetokounmpo got to enjoy an awesome moment with his kids that they will all likely remember forever, and it's clear everyone was having a great time on that end of the floor. Milwaukee likely won't enjoy the same luxury on Sunday when they take on the Houston Rockets, but this was a pretty memorable moment from what was otherwise a relatively boring blowout victory.