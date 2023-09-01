UPDATE: The Milwaukee Bucks have signed and waived Alex Antetokounmpo, allowing the team to retain his G League rights.

The Milwaukee Bucks are going to do everything they can over the next couple of seasons to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy, that way he becomes more receptive to the idea of signing a long-term extension. Aside from winning and competing for a championship, the best thing the Bucks can do is continue creating a family atmosphere.

There is no better way to achieve this than signing Giannis' family members to contracts!

On Friday, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto confirmed that the Bucks and Alex Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo, have agreed to a contract. While the details of this deal have not been released by the team, Alex's deal with Milwaukee is likely a training camp contract, giving him the opportunity to compete for a roster spot at the end of the month.

Just this past year, Antetokounmpo played with the Wisconsin Herd in the NBA G League and averaged 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 37.2 percent from the floor over 32 total games.

Standing about 6-foot-8 with close to a 7-2 wingspan, Alex has been a player many teams have evaluated through the years. Obviously, the Antetokounmpo name carries heavy weight given the success Giannis found, but Alex has yet to really be given a chance in the league. Going undrafted in 2021, he originally signed a Summer League deal with the Sacramento Kings before signing an Exhibit 10 training camp deal with the Toronto Raptors.

By agreeing to deal with the Bucks this offseason, Antetokounmpo will likely return to the Herd in the G League in order to continue working on his overall game. Milwaukee recently signed TyTy Washington to a two-way contract, meaning they do not have a two-way roster spot open. The team also agreed to what is likely an Exhibit 10 contract with undrafted big man Drew Timme, who played with the Bucks in Summer League this offseason.

The 2023-24 season is going to be extremely important for the Bucks, as they have high title expectations once more. New head coach Adrian Griffin inherits almost the same roster that went 58-24 a season ago, which was the best record in the league during the regular season.

Giannis has made it clear that he is not thinking about a new contract with the organization just yet, and he wants to make sure everyone is on the same page about competing for titles long term before he does so. If this upcoming year ends in more disappointment, the two-time MVP will be the center of attention heading into the 2024 offseason.

Milwaukee will begin the new year at home on Oct. 26 when reigning MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers come to town.