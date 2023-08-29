With NBA training camp set to start in about a month, the Milwaukee Bucks have gone ahead and filled their final two-way roster spot. Recent Houston Rockets first-round pick TyTy Washington has agreed to a two-way contract with Milwaukee, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

While teams have only been allowed to have two players with two-way contracts over the course of a season, the NBA recently altered this rule to allow three players with said deals now.

Washington, 21, was originally drafted 29th overall by the Rockets in 2022 and he appeared in 31 games this past year, averaging 4.7 points and 1.5 assists per game. In July, he was included in a multi-team trade and was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks. Shortly after, Washington was then traded again to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Just under two weeks ago, the Thunder announced that they had waived Washington, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent just one year after signing his rookie scale contract.

Now a member of the Bucks, Washington will likely spend a vast majority of his time in the NBA G League with the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee's G League affiliates. He did spent time with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers this past year, the Rockets' G League affiliates, averaging 26.6 points and 7.6 assists per game. Washington even recorded 53 points in a game for the Vipers back in January.

Spending one year at the University of Kentucky, Washington emerged as a late first-round prospect ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft given his ball-handling abilities and size for a point guard. He has potential to grow into a two-way factor in his team's backcourt and he will now get to learn from veteran Jrue Holiday, who is arguably the best two-way guard in the league.

The Bucks finished the 2022-23 season with a 58-24 record, the best in the NBA. Unfortunately for them, they were unable to make it out of the first-round of the playoffs, as they were embarrassed by the Miami Heat in five games. Milwaukee now enters the new season with the same core group that won a championship in 2021, but first-time head coach Adrian Griffin now holds the reins on the sideline following Mike Budenholzer's dismissal.

Their quest for a second title in four years will begin on October 26 when the Bucks welcome reigning league MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers to town.