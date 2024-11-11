The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA championship just a couple years ago, and fans had to feel good about the future when that happened. The team was loaded with talent and led by one of the best basketball players the game has ever seen in Giannis Antetokounmpo. Now, Antetokounmpo is still leading the team and he has a lot of talent around him, but things seem to be trending in the wrong direction for the Bucks.

Obviously we are still in the early stages of this season, but Bucks fans have to be concerned with how the first 10 games have gone. Milwaukee currently has the second worst record in the NBA, and they have the least amount of wins out of any team in the NBA as they are sitting at 2-8.

Now, with the season off to a shaky start, people are talking about a potential rebuild in Milwaukee. Bill Simmons is one person that has discussed that idea, and he has a potential trade in mind involving Giannis Antetokounmpo that could get the ball rolling. He thinks that the Brooklyn Nets can go all in for the Greek Freak.

“I think they can just go all in for Giannis [Antetokounmpo] because people are gonna ask this week who's the team that makes sense for Giannis,” Simmons said during a recent episode of his podcast. “They’re going be like what about Miami, I actually think it's Brooklyn. I think Brooklyn's going to be the team that trades for him because they can just overwhelm Milwaukee with all these picks.”

The Nets have a lot of young talent

The reason that Bill Simmons thinks the Nets could be the team for Giannis Antetokonmpo is that they have a lot of picks and a good amount of young talent. That means that Brooklyn has a ton that they could send to Milwaukee for Antetokounmpo.

“I went to that Nets-Celtics game on Friday, and the Nets are, like, pretty good,” Simmons said. “They traded [Mikal] Bridges for all these picks, they were supposed to try to tank, they got their pick back. They have just a s**tload of picks. They have Cam Thomas who I was really impressed by, who's a very good scorer. They have Cam Johnson, they have Nick Claxton, they have [Dennis] Schroder is playing really well. They have, like, a bunch of good, not stars, but like enough of a team that the team makes sense when you watch it. They're good, they play defense, I like them. I think I actually think they're a play-in team at least.”

What could take the Nets to the next level? Landing a generational talent like Antetokounmpo. He is one of the best players in the NBA right now and he knows what it takes to succeed in the playoffs. If the Bucks really do want to start a rebuild, they could get a lot to work with from Brooklyn.

It's going to be interesting to see how this whole situation with Antetokounmpo and the Bucks unfolds. The season is incredibly early on still, but this start is definitely concerning.