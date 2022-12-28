There is a growing possibility that Milwaukee Bucks’ owner Marc Lasry will sell his ownership stake in the team in 2023, according to league sources.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo led Eastern Conference juggernauts were purchased by Lasry and Wes Edens in April 2014 from Senator Herb Kohl for a reported $550 million. Sources tell Marc Stein that Lasry has been “actively looking to sell his stake in the franchise.”

It’s possible that Lasry will sell his stake directly to Edens, who already co-owns Aston Villa in the English Premier League along with his role as co-owner of the Bucks. Lasry reportedly continues to explore his exit options, which included talks to sell to former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia, but it seems increasingly likely he will sell his share to Edens.

In Forbes’ most recent compilation of franchise valuations in October, the Bucks ranked 15th in the NBA at $2.3 billion. Lasry and Edens joined forces to buy the team at the end of Antetokounmpo’s first season in the NBA in 2013-14. The team entered a new stadium in Fiserv Forum in 2018 and won the franchise’s first championship in 50 years during the 2020-21 campaign.

As part of the ownership deal, Lasry and Edens must trade off as the Bucks’ top-ranking team governor every five years, per Stein. Edens first held the role from 2014-2019. Lasry is the co-founder of hedge-fund investment group Avenue Capital, while Edens is the founder of private equity firm Fortress Investment Group LLC in New York.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Scoot Henderson, Giannis Antetokounmpo, handsome Squidward

Scoot Henderson takes page out of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s book on why he should be drafted 1st overall

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo slaps Bucks with harsh reality after Christmas loss to Celtics

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Khris Middleton, Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton gets final injury update vs. Bulls

Jesse Cinquini ·

Although it is likely Marc Lasry will simply sell his shares to Edens, it’s an intriguing storyline heading into 2023, especially considering the interest the franchise would garner if it was indeed put up for sale.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the face of the franchise, is in the second year of a five-year, $228 million contract. The 28-year-old could be a free agent in the summer of 2025.