Brook Lopez’s career arc from a post-up scorer into a 3-and-D force has been huge in the Milwaukee Bucks’ ascent into the upper echelon of the NBA. The 34-year-old big man has been a big key to their success and could now take home some individual hardware for his dominance on the defensive end this season.

Lopez has been a strong interior defender for a while and now is making a great case for being the Defensive Player of the Year with his ability to contain drivers and block/contest shots. Winning the award is a goal of his, as he explained to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

“It’s definitely a goal of mine,” Lopez said of winning the Defensive Player of the Year award, via HoopsHype. “Obviously, I’m a team-first player who wants the team to be successful. We want to win a championship. That’s our main goal. It definitely would be a personal point of pride for me, and it’s a goal for myself.”

The Bucks’ defense is one of the best in the league and Lopez is a key reason why. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday both have vouched for him being the most deserving to win the award.

Brook Lopez was named to the All-Defensive Second Team in the 2019-20 season, the only accolade he has earned for his defense. Although another championship is the biggest goal on his mind, he is eager to take home the DPOY trophy.