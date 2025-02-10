The Milwaukee Bucks (28-23) begin a challenging stretch, with Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined through the NBA All-Star break with a mild calf strain. His injury absence puts the onus on the team's other star player, Damian Lillard, to carry much of the offensive burden for at least the next few games. His availability is no guarantee, however.

The former All-NBA First-Team selection is on the injury report for Monday's showdown with the Golden State Warriors (26-26). He is listed questionable with right hamstring soreness, per the Bucks' X account.

This development follows Lillard's magnificent performance in Sunday's 135-127 win versus the Philadelphia 76ers. The 34-year-old point guard posted a game-high 43 points on 14-of-23 shooting and eight assists to go along with seven rebounds and two steals, as Milwaukee survived another huge Tyrese Maxey outing (39 points, 69.6 percent shooting).

Lillard put on a thrilling show in Fiserv Forum on what was a farewell tribute to the legendary Hubie Brown. He might not get the opportunity to exhilarate the home crowd versus Golden State, though. Considering the nine-time All-Star is dealing with some hamstring discomfort going into the second game of a back-to-back, head coach Doc Rivers and the training staff might decide to err on the side of caution.

Bucks might have to lean on their trade acquisition

Whether or not Lillard plays against the Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler-led Warriors, Kyle Kuzma will probably need to come through for the Bucks. The recently acquired forward has scuffled on offense in his first two games with the team (34.6 field goal percentage) but is impressing Rivers with his energy and effort. He recorded eight rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 36 minutes against the 76ers.

Kuzma must stay active, especially with Antetokounmpo nursing an injury and Lillard not feeling so fresh himself. Perhaps he can find his shooting stroke against the invading Warriors. The Bucks are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Indiana Pacers by one game and holding a two-game cushion over the Detroit Pistons. While they are not in a desperate state at the moment, a rough stretch can leave them vulnerable at the All-Star break.

A healthy Damian Lillard can possibly prevent a skid. He is averaging 25.5 points, 7.5 dimes, 4.7 boards, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 38.3 percent from 3-point land this season. ClutchPoints will monitor his status for the Milwaukee-Golden State matchup.