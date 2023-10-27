Most players don't have the dribbling bag and shot-making prowess to comfortably launch a step-back three after multiple crossovers while being tightly defended. Fewer still have the confidence to take such a difficult shot as the game hangs in the balance, especially in the midst of a highly anticipated, nationally televised debut with their new team. Anyone who watched the Milwaukee Bucks take down the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night wasn't surprised by Damian Lillard's back-breaking triple, though.

Why? The seven-time All-Star splashed off-dribble threes in crunch-time of tight games for more than a decade with the Portland Trail Blazers. Coming off arguably the best season of his Hall-of-Fame career, of course Lillard met the moment in his signature style during his first game with the Bucks.

“That's a look that I'll take seven days a week,” Lillard said after the game, per Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “That's a comfort shot.”

Lillard's late-game three over the outstretched arms of Kelly Oubre Jr. put Milwaukee up five points with 1:13 left, neutering Philadelphia's comeback hopes. The Bucks held on for a thrilling 118-117 victory, Lillard's 14 straight fourth quarter points proving the biggest difference in a back-and-forth affair from the opening tip.

He did plenty of damage before the final stanza, too, finishing with 39 points—a team record in a player's debut—eight rebounds, and four assists. Lillard shot 9-of-20 overall and 4-of-12 from deep, living in the paint while leveraging the threat of his jumper off the bounce en route to 17-of-17 at the line.

No one in the league is more comfortable with the ball in his hands late than Damian Lillard. Needless to say, xpect many more game-changing buckets in the clutch from Lillard as his tenure with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks continues.