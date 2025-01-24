On Thursday night, the Milwaukee Bucks had an opportunity to rub even more salt on the floundering Miami Heat's wounds. Damian Lillard has been a source of tension for the Heat regarding their current trade drama involving Jimmy Butler, as the Bucks infamously beat them to the punch on a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. So how painful it must have been for the Heat to witness Lillard tear up the nets for the opposition — even scoring six points in a quick flurry.

Late in the first half of the Bucks and Heat's Thursday night contest, Lillard was fouled on a three-point attempt by Duncan Robinson, leaving 1.1 seconds on the game clock. The Bucks star promptly made all three free throws, extending their lead to 13. However, Miami couldn't seem to get out of their own way. Kal'el Ware ended up making a rookie mistake, turning the ball over on the opposing baseline, and this set up a tough corner three from Lillard — giving him six points in the span of 1.1 seconds.

There have been plenty of impressive scoring flurries in the past; of course, no one would ever forget the time when Tracy McGrady scored 13 points in 33 seconds to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat back in 2004. That remains one of the most impressive feats in NBA history, as McGrady and the Houston Rockets were fighting against a moving score, as they had to foul the San Antonio Spurs over and over again to get the ball back.

Reggie Miller also had his famous eight points in nine seconds moment back in the 1995 NBA playoffs, against his Indiana Pacers' noted rival New York Knicks, no less. Of course, that came during the postseason, which dwarfs the stakes of Lillard's feat for the Bucks in comparison.

Nonetheless, this impressive scoring binge still has got to raise some eyebrows; after all, how often does it happen that a player scores six points in that short of a time span?

Bucks' Damian Lillard shows the Heat what they're missing

Fresh off an NBA Finals appearance in 2023, there was a lot of smoke regarding a potential move to the Heat for Damian Lillard. Alas, trade talks between the Heat and Blazers broke down, paving the way for the Bucks to swoop in.

This turn of events has set in motion Butler's continued frustration with the Heat front office, as they have been deemed unable to bring in the necessary reinforcements to get over the championship hump.