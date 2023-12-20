Will Damian Lillard get the game ball, though?

Not that he needs any more proof that he's one of the NBA's all-time greatest scorers, but Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard just further cemented his place in the history of the league by reaching an extremely rare statistical territory. With his layup early in Tuesday night's game against the San Antonio Spurs at home, Dame became just the 51st player ever to record at least 50,000 career points.

Lillard woke up Tuesday with 19,994, so he needed just six more points to get to the 20,000 points plateau. That milestone was virtually in his bag a long time ago, so it's going to be more interesting to speculate how high on the NBA's all-time scoring list will he end up once his playing career is over.

Bucks' Damian Lillard has plenty more in the tank

Lillard is still just 33 years old and will not turn 34 until July. He apparently has plenty of gas left in the tank, as he walked into the Spurs game averaging 25.8 points on 52.2 effective field goal percentage and 61.5 true shooting percentage.

The Spurs were never going to keep Damian Lillard from getting the six points for him to hit the 20k mark. For one, Victor Wembanyama is not playing because of right ankle soreness. The Spurs are also one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA.

Among active NBA players, Lillard is eighth all-time in points. In front of him are Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns, DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Russell Westbrook and James Harden of the Los Angeles Clippers, Kevin Durant of the Suns, and, of course, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers.