Bucks' Adrian Griffin shares take on Damian Lillard's explosion vs Rockets.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 19-7 but they are just getting started. That's a scary thought for the rest of the league, but with Damian Lillard seemingly finally getting acclimated to his new environment, it's the truth they will all have to deal with. Lillard showed once again how much progress he's made adjusting to Milwaukee when he dropped 39 points in Sunday's 128-119 home win over the Houston Rockets.

Following the game, Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin revealed a key reason behind Lillard's ever-improving quality of play alongside his Milwaukee teammates (h/t Bally Sports Wisconsin).

“Our guys are getting to know Dame, getting to know his sweet spots.”

Just the presence of Lillard on the court creates so much scoring opportunity for the Bucks. His ability to stretch the floor and create shots on his own (and for others) from almost anywhere from the floor is matched by only a few in the league. And that is only being enhanced further by the growing familiarity of his teammates with his game, as pointed out by Griffin, who is in his first year as the team's head coach.

Against the Rockets, Lillard connected on 11 of his 19 attempts from the field, dished out 11 assists and had three steals in 37 minutes of action.

So far in the 2023-24 NBA regular season, Lillard is averaging 25.8 points, 7.1 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from behind the arc.

The Bucks, who are on a four-game win streak, will look to sustain their form when they host Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.