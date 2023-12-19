The San Antonio Spurs visit the Milwaukee Bucks as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Spurs are 4-21, and have lost nine of their last 10 games. Victor Wembanyama is one of the best rookies in the NBA right now, but he is about the only bright spot on the Spurs right now. Wembanyama is averaging 19.0 points per game, 11.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks. Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson are having respectable seasons, but it is nothing special. The bad news for San Antonio is Wembanyama will be out of this game with right ankle soreness.

The Bucks are 19-7, and they have won four games in a row. Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to be in the running for MVP this season. He is averaging 31.4 points, 11.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.2 blocks. Damian Lillard is right behind him with 25.8 points, and 7.1 assists per game. As a team, the Bucks score 124.4 points per game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Bucks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +16.5 (-108)

Milwaukee Bucks: -16.5 (-112)

Over: 249 (-110)

Under: 249 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Bucks

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

San Antonio will not have Wemby in this game, but they could still be okay. Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell are both capable of having good games. These are the two players the Spurs will have to rely on in this game. Milwaukee is going to score, so the Spurs need to keep up. Johnson and Vassell are the two guys to help the Spurs keep up. If they can have a good game, the Spurs will cover the spread.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks, as mentioned, put up 124.4 points per game. That puts them second in the NBA in that category. Milwaukee also has the second-best shooting percentage, third-best three-point percentage, and they make the second-most shots per game. The Bucks are a very good offensive team, and should have another big game. During their four-game win streak, the Bucks have scored at least 128 points in each game. As long as the Bucks continue playing well, they will cover the spread.

The Bucks are a very good team, and much better than the Spurs. The Spurs are also missing their best player in Wembanyama in this game. Without Wemby, the Spurs are going to struggle to score, rebound, and just have any success overall. Expect the Bucks to have a massive game, and blow the Spurs out of the gym.

Final Spurs-Bucks Prediction & Pick

This game is going to be tough. When looking at the spread, the Bucks are favored by almost 17 points. Yes, I do think the Bucks will come out and crush the Spurs. However, 17 points is a lot, and it is very easy for teams to score some garbage time buckets to cover a spread. I do not think I want to take the Bucks to win this game by 17, or more, points. For that reason, I am going to take the Spurs to cover the spread, even without Wemby.

Final Spurs-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Spurs +16.5 (-108), Over 249 (-110)