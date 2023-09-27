Damian Lillard is teaming up with Giannis Antetokounmpo after a three-team trade sent Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. After all the bluster about the Miami Heat, Lillard is going to the team that lost to the Heat in last season's playoffs.

Making this all the more interesting is a 2022 tweet that showed Dame's interest in playing with Giannis. Back in May 2022, Lillard responded to a Twitter post of a user asking him what player would best help him in the playoffs: “If you ever wanna pick a player that would help you get into the playoffs (finals maybe). Who would you pick? Only in the present time.”

“Giannis” was Dame's simple answer.

Damian Lillard's tweet is now resurfaceing with great relevance after this blockbuster trade. Whether it was fate or a coincidence, Lillard predicted a pairing that is now a reality. Although it will be tough saying goodbye to Portland, Lillard finally got his trade request fulfilled. And while it wasn't to Miami like he initially wanted, getting to play with Giannis at some point was clearly something he desired.

Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo in recent years flirted with idea of playing with one another but the hold up was each star wanted the other to join their team. Milwaukee landed Antetokounmpo’s desired star mate. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 27, 2023

The Dame-Giannis pairing

Of all the superstar players Lillard could have chosen to run with, why was Antetokounmpo at the top?

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a two-time NBA MVP. He helped bring the Milwaukee Bucks its second NBA championship and is a generational two-way talent who dominates on both ends like only a few do in the NBA. Given Lillard's desire to win, Giannis is a perfect match. This will be the first time Lillard is able to play with another superstar-caliber talent, so the trade pleases him.

As for Antetokounmpo, he gets to reap the rewards of playing with one of the greatest scoring points guards in history. In addition, the arrival of Lillard puts a damper on Antetokounmpo's threats to leave Milwaukee. With this trade, it is clear the Bucks are committed to winning big and keeping Giannis around for the long haul.