Right before the start of training camps, the NBA world has been set ablaze after Damian Lillard was traded on Wednesday afternoon. As part of a three-team deal that also involved the Phoenix Suns, the Portland Trail Blazers agreed to trade Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a package revolving around two-time All-Star guard Jrue Holiday.

Lillard, who had spent the first 11 years of his professional career with the Blazers, took to social media after the trade was announced in order to thank the organization and the passionate fan base for everything they've done through the years.

Damian Lillard: “The casuals won’t be addressed but the trailblazers fans and city of Portland that I love truly will be … and they will be addressed truthfully. Stay tuned. Excited for my next chapter! @Bucks 🎟️”

More details to come shortly.