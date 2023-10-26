On Thursday evening, Damian Lillard made his much-anticipated debut with the Milwaukee Bucks following his trade there in late September from the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard figures to form one of the most lethal NBA duos with Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo, and fans were eager to get a look at the new star tandem during Thursday's home game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Before the game, Lillard was announced during pregame introductions, and Bucks fans serenaded him with cheers.

Dame's introduced in Milwaukee for the first time 🔥 (via @ScottGrodsky)pic.twitter.com/3hyA0jA2GK — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) October 26, 2023

Damian Lillard figures to add another dimension to a Milwaukee offense that became excruciatingly predictable during the Bucks' shocking first round playoff loss to the Miami Heat this past postseason. The Bucks' offense in late-game situations was abysmal in that series, making the need for a true closer to pair alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo very apparent.

The Bucks swung big to address that need this summer, making the biggest deal of the offseason in acquiring Lillard as part of a three-team deal with the Blazers and the Phoenix Suns.

Of course, Milwaukee had to pay a steep price for one of the most electric players in the NBA, which included most notably parting ways with All-Star guard Jrue Holiday, who had been a huge part of the Bucks' title run in the 2021 season. While losing Holiday will hurt the Bucks, particularly on defense, where he was one of the best in the NBA, Milwaukee is hoping that Lillard will more than even things out with the high-level shot making he brings on the other end of the floor.