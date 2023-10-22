Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to make waves in the NBA when the season gets underway in just a few short days. The Bucks acquired star point guard Damian Lillard this offseason to help bolster their title chances in 2023-24, and it seems that Antetokounmpo is already establishing good favor with his new high profile teammate.

At a recent Bucks practice, Antetokounmpo wheeled in a rack of his new signature shoes for his Milwaukee teammates, including Lillard, who was very grateful for the gesture.

Giannis gifting his latest signature shoe to Bucks players and staff 🔥 🎥: @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/7loKdajrtl — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 22, 2023

“Hey man, I appreciate it,” said Lillard in the video. “I really appreciate this.”

“Make sure you give me one of yours, too,” responded Antetokounmpo.

“I got you, man. I need mine signed. Your good signature,” replied Lillard.

Bucks fans will be glad to see that their new superstar duo appears to already be getting along. Damian Lillard was reportedly intent on getting traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Miami Heat this offseason, leading some to wonder what his reaction would be when he ended up at a different, smaller market Eastern Conference destination.

On the basketball court, there's little question that Lillard and Antetokounmpo will be able to play off of each other's strengths and make Milwaukee a true title contender in 2023-24, as the duo figures to produce one of the most lethal pick and roll combinations in recent NBA history.

The Bucks will tip things off for the new campaign on October 26 at home against their Eastern Conference foes, the Philadelphia 76ers.