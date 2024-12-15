The Milwaukee Bucks have turned their season around and have now reached the final of the NBA Cup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bucks picked up a hard-fought win against one of the hottest teams in the league, the Atlanta Hawks, with a 110-102 victory on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Before the first semifinal between the Bucks and Hawks, Inside the NBA analyst Kenny Smith and ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith had a free throw shooting contest. Kenny Smith shot left-handed because he thought it would be more fair as a former NBA player, but the results didn't go exactly as he thought they would.

Stephen A. made three of his five free throws while Kenny made just one shooting left handed, and Stephen A. was crowned the winner. After the Bucks-Hawks game, star guard Damian Lillard couldn't believe it.

Expand Tweet

“Please don't tell me he lost to Stephen A.,” Lillard said. “You're never gonna hear the end of that. Man, c'mon man. That's unfortunate.”

Lillard played a big role in the Bucks' win on Saturday, finishing the game with 25 points, six rebounds and seven assists. He didn't have his best shooting night, finishing just 8-for-21 and 5-for-14 from 3-point range, but he came up with some key plays when his team needed him to.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also had a monster game in the win with 32 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, nearly securing a triple-double in another monster performance for one of the early MVP candidates in the league.

The Bucks will look to take home a nice salary bonus and the second NBA Cup trophy on Tuesday night when they take on the Thunder in a matchup between two of the best teams in the NBA. The Thunder are coming off of a very impressive performance where they beat the Houston Rockets 111-96 on Saturday night, and will arrive to the title game with as much momentum as anybody in the league.