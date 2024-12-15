The Oklahoma City Thunder and Milwaukee Bucks will be facing off for the NBA Cup, and head coach Mark Daigneault seems to be ready for the matchup. After the game, Daigneault spoke about the matchup and what he expects from both.

“We have a competitive group of guys… when you put anything on the line, the guys will be amped up for that… I think both teams will bring their fastball on Tuesday,” Daigneault said.

The Thunder defeated the Houston Rockets 111-96 in the semifinals to advance to the NBA Cup final, and the Bucks defeated the Atlanta Hawks 110-102 to advance. It should be a good matchup between both teams as they're playing good basketball at this time of the season.

Thunder advance to NBA Cup final

After the game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spoke about how they were able to take down the Rockets.

“We stayed to our principles, to our identity. We knew that we'd be able to kick in enough shots if we stayed with it, and we just focused on getting stops the whole night. We knew if we did that at a high level, we'd give ourselves a chance, and that's what happened,” Gilgeous-Alexander said.

The Thunder are not only the favorites to win the NBA Cup, but they're also the favorites to go to the NBA Finals at the end of the year. They have one of the most complete teams in the league and can attack you in many different ways. Even without Chet Holmgren, the Thunder have been able to continue and dominate teams night in and night out.

Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams have taken the offensive load for the Thunder, while Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace, and Lu Dort have taken over the defensive side of the ball. It will be interesting to see how the matchup between the Bucks and Thunder will go as they try to take home the NBA Cup.