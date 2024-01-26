It seems like Doc Rivers is ready to get to work in Milwaukee!

Doc Rivers was just recently appointed as the new head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks earlier this week after the team dismissed first-year coach Adrian Griffin despite posting a 30-13 record. Already, Rivers is filling out his coaching staff with well-known and experienced names.

Dave Joerger and Rex Kalamian are set to join Rivers' staff in Milwaukee in what the organization hopes to be a championship season, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

From 1997 to 2007, Joerger served as an assistant and head coach in the NBA G League. After earning an assistant role with the Memphis Grizzlies, Joerger was promoted to head coach of the team in 2007. With Memphis, he posted a 147-99 regular-season record, leading to a head coaching position with the Sacramento Kings. There, Joerger went 98-148 over the course of three seasons.

It is worth noting that Joerger and Rivers hold a strong relationship, as the Bucks new assistant spent three years on the head coach's staff with the Philadelphia 76ers. Once Rivers was hired by Milwaukee, there was heavy speculation that Joerger was going to join his new staff.

As for Kalamian, he has plenty of experience as an assistant in the NBA with many different franchises. This season, Kalamian has served as the Brooklyn Nets' Pro Player Personnel Scout. The Armenian National Team head coach will now be back on the sidelines in the NBA after being let go by the Detroit Pistons following the 2022-23 season.

While it is a tough task to take over a championship-caliber team in the middle of a season, Rivers is probably one of the few head coaches in the league who could find success doing so. Almost every single team coached by Rivers has finished with a winning record, and he brings an abundance of playoff coaching experience with him to Milwaukee. The fact that he won a championship with the Boston Celtics in 2008 held a lot of weight in the decision-making process by the Bucks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard remain the focal points of the Bucks, who find themselves with one of the best records in the NBA. While no date has been given on when Rivers will begin coaching his new team, it is clear to see that the veteran head coach wants experienced coaches on his staff to help lead this team to glory.