Could Dave Joerger add to a stacked Bucks coaching staff?

Roughly 24 hours after parting ways with Adrian Griffin, the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to a deal with former Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers. Rivers reportedly served as a consultant to Griffin during his time with the Bucks. The new head coach now looks to bring in another former Sixers staff member.

Doc Rivers is wasting no time bolstering the Bucks' coaching staff

One high-level assistant coach considering rejoining Rivers in Milwaukee is Dave Joerger, Adrian Wojnarowski reports. Joerger is a former head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings. Moreover, he spent three seasons with Rivers in Philadelphia.

Adding Joerger to the Bucks' coaching staff would bolster their leadership. In the meantime, Doc Rivers will hit the ground running directing the team's play.

Rivers helped the 76ers to three consecutive conference semi-finals. However, his team could not go any farther. Thus, he and the Sixers parted ways in May 2023. Rivers then embarked on a new journey as an analyst for ESPN. Now, he wants to help the Bucks reach their full potential.

Milwaukee is 30-13 and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings. Rivers has access to a plethora of talented players on the roster. The squad is headlined by superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak averages 31.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Antetokounmpo receives help from his dangerous partner in crime, Damian Lillard. The veteran point guard is putting up 25.3 points and 6.9 assists per contest.

Adding Doc Rivers to the Antetokounmpo-Lillard pairing would make Milwaukee a scarier team than it already is. Will Dave Joerger soon join the squad's coveted personnel?