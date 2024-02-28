The Milwaukee Bucks are rolling at the moment, winning their third straight game on Tuesday night as they hammered the Charlotte Hornets 123-85 in blowout fashion. It does appear the All-Star break was much-needed for this team as superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo pointed out following the victory.
Recharged after the break 🔋💪🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/mr9PwWTd6s
— Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 28, 2024
While the Bucks are still finding their footing under new head coach Doc Rivers, there's no doubting their title chances if healthy. This is a very talented group with two top-10 players in the world in the Greek Freak and Damian Lillard.
Defensively, Milwaukee is showing a lot of improvement as of late, keeping their last two opponents to under 100 points. It was frankly a surprise to see Adrian Griffin fired, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and Dame weren't yet clicking as the Bucks' star duo, which is something that Coach Doc noticed immediately after taking over:
“They never did,” the new Bucks head coach said flatly. “But that’s OK. That’s what I told Dame (in Memphis). We had a long talk. Don’t panic about it. Sometimes it clicks the first time you see each other. Sometimes it takes the whole season and, in the middle of the playoff, it works out. But what you can’t do is panic about it. Just keep working. As long as you both have the right intentions, it’s going to work out and there’s no clock on it. And that’s what I’m trying to get them to see.”
Giannis is enjoying a monster campaign, averaging 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.3 assists. It doesn't get much better than that.
Milwaukee is 38-21, good enough for third in the Eastern Conference.