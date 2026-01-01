Since Giannis Antetokounmpo has returned from injury, he seems more committed than ever to the Milwaukee Bucks, despite whatever trade rumors may have come out. He's led them to some wins since his return, but they did take a tough loss against the Washington Wizards before the new year.

The Wizards are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference, and Antetokounmpo knows if the team wants to continue to climb the standings, those are the wins they need. After the game, he called out his teammates for some of the bad habits they've had.

“Sometimes, it’s just hard when maybe some people are trying to do the right thing, and other people are not trying to do the plays. It might be discouraging at times,” Antetokounmpo said via . “I’ve been a part of teams, the really good teams, that two, three, four guys try to do the right thing, and they do it, I think, and they pull everybody else.

“And I’ve been on teams that two, three guys try to do the right thing, and three, four guys not trying to do the right thing, and it pulls the team to the wrong direction.”

This Bucks team will probably not be able to survive without Antetokounmpo, and they showed that while he was sidelined. Antetokounmpo knows he has to be the vocal point of everything they do, and he's ready to be the hero if he has to.

“As a leader, I just gotta be better,” Antetokounmpo said. “I have to be better defensively. I have to be better. Gotta move the ball more. I gotta playmake more. I think the offense has gotta be played more around me. I feel like I get the ball only in positions that I gotta score. I gotta playmake better and also try to score. Go back to what I do, put on the cape.”