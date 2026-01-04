On Sunday, the Sacramento Kings will hit the floor at home to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, with both teams looking to turn around their lackluster seasons. Giannis Antetokounmpo is on the injury report for the Bucks, currently listed as probable for this game due to right calf injury management, while Zach LaVine is on the injury report for the Kings, listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain. Here's everything we know about Antetokounmpo and LaVine's injury and their playing statuses on Sunday against one another.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Zach LaVine playing status on Sunday

Given his probable injury designation, it currently seems likely that Antetokounmpo will be able to give it a go on Sunday when the Bucks face off against the Kings. The Bucks' injury report is mostly clean outside of that, with Garry Harris listed as questionable with a neck strain.

Meanwhile, LaVine has missed multiple weeks due to the ankle sprain, so the fact that he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game is certainly a positive sign moving forward, regardless of whether or not he is able to play against the Bucks. Meanwhile, Domantas Sabonis will remain out of the lineup for the Kings due to a partial meniscus tear.

Overall, it's been a tough season for both the Kings and the Bucks up to this point.

Sacramento currently sits at 8-27 on the year, and fans' concerns about their bizarre roster construction, essentially rebuilding the early 2020's Chicago Bulls, have proven to be fully justified so far.

Meanwhile, the Bucks currently sit below the play-in line in the Eastern Conference as rumors continue to swirl about whether they may finally look to trade Antetokounmpo.

In any case, the Bucks and Kings are slated to tip off on Sunday at 9:00 pm ET from Sacramento.