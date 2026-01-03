The Milwaukee Bucks and Charlotte Hornets have turned their recent matchups into must-watch television, and Friday night at Fiserv Forum was no exception. In a game that saw the lead change hands three times in the final 11 seconds, it was Giannis Antetokounmpo who had the final say, delivering a heart-stopping alley-oop dunk to secure a 122-121 victory for Milwaukee.

With just 8.8 seconds remaining, it looked like the Hornets might escape with a steal of a win. Miles Bridges, who finished with 25 points, converted a tough layup and the ensuing free throw to put Charlotte up 121-120. The Bucks had one chance left to respond.

Coming out of a timeout, Kevin Porter Jr. found himself triggering the inbound play. Instead of a complex motion, the Bucks went to their bread and butter: get the ball near the rim for the Greek Freak. Porter Jr. lofted a perfect pass towards the basket, and Antetokounmpo soared over the defense to slam it home with 4.7 seconds on the clock, sending the home crowd into a frenzy.

Antetokounmpo finished the night with a game-high 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. It was a historic night beyond just the game-winner; with this performance, Antetokounmpo passed legends Oscar Robertson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most games in NBA history with at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Charlotte had one final look, but Brandon Miller’s driving attempt at the buzzer wouldn’t fall. While rookie sensation Kon Knueppel led the Hornets with 26 points and Bridges added his 25, the Bucks' execution in the dying seconds proved to be the difference.

Milwaukee (15-20) will look to carry this momentum into its upcoming West Coast road trip, while the Hornets will try to shake off the heartbreak as they head to Chicago.