The Charlotte Hornets walked into Fiserv Forum on Friday night looking to steal a win against a veteran Milwaukee Bucks team, and for nearly two quarters, everything was going according to plan. But a game of runs turned into a heartbreaker as the Hornets fell 122-121, wasting stellar performances from their young core.

While the box score will highlight the scoring duel between Kon Knueppel and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the postgame conversation in the Charlotte locker room centered on lost opportunities. Miles Bridges, who returned to action after being listed as probable with an ankle injury, didn’t shy away from the blame regarding the team’s ball security issues.

“That's all me. That started off with me,” Bridges said, referring to a sloppy stretch to close the first half. “We gotta take care of the ball. We had them up, what… 15? We gotta step on their necks right there.”

Bridges was alluding to a pivotal swing in the second quarter where the Hornets, holding a commanding double-digit lead, allowed Milwaukee to claw back into the game through a series of empty possessions. Charlotte finished with 14 turnovers on the night, gifting the Bucks 21 points off those mistakes. In a one-point game, those freebies made all the difference.

It was a tough pill to swallow on a night where the Hornets’ offense was otherwise clicking. Knapp was spectacular, almost matching Antetokounmpo, who finished with 30 points. LaMelo Ball added 12 points and seven assists, continuing his strong stretch of play since returning from his own injury troubles. However, the Bucks’ experience won out in the clutch, with Antetokounmpo and Ryan Rollins making the necessary plays down the stretch to secure the victory.