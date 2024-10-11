The Milwaukee Bucks engaged the Los Angeles Lakers in an action-packed NBA preseason matchup on Thursday night. The Bucks had a 58-52 lead on the Lakers at halftime; however, before that point, an exciting transition play involving star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James got fans chattering.

With a little over 10 minutes left in the second quarter, LeBron James drove down the court in a solo effort and attempted a layup on Damian Lillard. But Antetokounmpo caught James and performed a monstrous block from the veteran's blindside:

Giannis Antetokounmpo's defensive abilities come as no surprise. After all, he has made the NBA's All-Defensive Team five times and been named Defensive Player of the Year once. Still, fans were impressed by his efforts against James:

“Giannis never fails to impress,” one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter).

“What an epic rejection! Giannis proves once again why he's a defensive powerhouse. Can't wait to see more action this season!” another fan added.

While fans were entertained by Antetokounmpo's athletic defensive feat, others highlighted the irony of the block being on one of the best chase-down artists in the league in James.

“How's it taste, old man?” one fan jokingly wrote about James alongside several laughing and deer emojis.

[Giannis Antetokounmpo] got his lick back [on James],” another fan added.

Antetokounmpo amassed 20 points, seven rebounds, and two assists by the time the Bucks were three minutes into the start of the third quarter. It is great to see the star forward healthy and active on the court again.

Antetokounmpo suffered an unfortunate calf injury in April that held him out of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Thus, the Bucks held less firepower and lost to the Indiana Pacers in the first round. Nevertheless, with Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton rejuvenated, Milwaukee looks to avenge their 2023-24 season and make a deep run in 2024-25.