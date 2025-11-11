Giannis Antetokounmpo welcomed Cooper Flagg to the NBA with a ferocious dunk highlight in the Milwaukee Bucks' matchup against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.

Antetokounmpo is going through his 13th year in the NBA, shining as one of the best players in the league. He continues to lead the Bucks as he looks to take them back to the mountaintop they reached in 2021 with the championship.

As for Flagg, he is making his first rounds as a rookie player in the league. The Mavericks selected him first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, having a lot of expectations on him to start his career.

Antetokounmpo is well aware of the weight of expectations, which is why he got Flagg involved in this highlight. The play took place within the first minute of the second quarter as Antetokounmpo drove past Daniel Gafford to leap in the air and dunk the ball over Flagg.

Cooper Flagg, welcome to your Kodak moment 📸 The Mavs rookie gets POSTERIZED by Giannis 😳pic.twitter.com/TrERDcZu1K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2025

How Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks played against Mavericks

It was a great highlight for Giannis Antetokounmpo to get against Cooper Flagg, leading the Bucks to a 116-114 win over the Mavericks.

Dallas had control of the momentum for portions of the game. They had an 88-79 lead going into the fourth quarter but gave up a 37-26 display in the last 12 minutes as the visitors came away with the win.

Perimeter shooting and turnovers made the difference in this matchup. The Bucks won in both categories by making 14 3-pointers on a 38.9% clip while limiting their turnovers to just 13. It wasn't the same for the Mavericks, who made nine triples on 23.1% accuracy while turning the ball over 15 times.

Six players scored in double-digits for Milwaukee, including Antetokounmpo. He finished with a stat line of 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three blocks, and a steal. He shot 11-of-18 from the field, including 1-of-2 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-12 from the free-throw line. Kyle Kuzma came next with 26 points and five rebounds, Myles Turner had 14 points and seven rebounds, while Ryan Rollins put up 13 points and eight assists. Meanwhile, AJ Green and Bobby Portis provided 13 points each.

Milwaukee improved to a 7-4 record on the season, holding the fifth spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers while trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

The Bucks will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They face the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. ET.