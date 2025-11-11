On Monday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks picked up a road win over the Dallas Mavericks in clutch fashion to push their record to 7-4 on the young 2025-26 NBA season. The Bucks found themselves trailing this one late, but ultimately, buckets from Ryan Rollins and Kyle Kuzma in the final seconds helped seal the victory.

The game turned out to be the final one for Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, who was fired on Tuesday morning after months of fans clamoring for his job.

During the game on Monday, fans in the arena could be heard chanting “Fire Nico,” as they've been known to do ever since he traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and after the game, Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo pleaded ignorance when asked about it.

“That's what they were saying? I couldn't understand what they were saying,” said Antetokounmpo, per the Bucks on X, formerly Twitter.

Fans in the arena finally got their wish on Tuesday, and it remains to be seen who the Mavericks will select as their next general manager.

A nice start for the Bucks

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have enjoyed a relatively strong start to the 2025-26 NBA season, with Antetokounmpo playing like the best player in the world and the team getting some unexpectedly strong contributions from role players like Rollins.

The Bucks now sit at 7-4, and while it's still obviously very early, it's looking like they might be able to surprise some pundits who had projected them to be a lower tier team, even in the weakened Eastern Conference.

Antetokounmpo will need to continue producing at this elite level in order for Milwaukee to stay afloat, and it remains to be seen whether some of the hot shooting from unsung role players will be sustainable throughout the course of an 82-game season.

However, for now, the Bucks have a good thing going. They'll next take the floor on Wednesday evening on the road against the Charlotte Hornets.