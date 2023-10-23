The NBA is considered to be dictated by its players more than any other major American sports league. Organizations bend to the will of a superstar on many occasions, so much that many fans thought it had become a big problem. That notion was greatly challenged through the Milwaukee Bucks' massive trade for Damian Lillard.

Not only did the star point guard not end up in his No. 1 destination, the Miami Heat, but Bucks' pillar Giannis Antetokounmpo was not even given a heads-up about the blockbuster. He found out along with the rest of the stunned basketball world.

Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst left The Greek Freak out of the loop to shield him from the news that his teammate and close friend, Jrue Holiday, would be a major component in the trade. Antetokounmpo understands why such caution was taken, and both he and Lillard are happily moving forward in this new, exciting union.

Where was Giannis when he discovered Bucks' Damian Lillard trade?

“{I had} No idea,” Antetokounmpo told The Athletic's Sam Amick. “No idea. But I understand why, because Jrue Holiday is my guy. And I don’t want (to be part of that process). I don’t do this.”

The 2021 champion's complete trust in the front office will only endear himself to more people who are weary of the modern NBA star. He also recalled the exact moment he learned of the seismic move, which further brings to light the rarity of the situation.

“I was lifting weights (at the practice facility) with the strength and conditioning coach (Suki Hobson), and Suki said, ‘Oh!’ (as she looked at the news on her phone),” Antetokounmpo recounted. “And I said, ‘What’s going on?’ And then she showed me.”

The fact that the Bucks stealthily pulled off what could end up being considered the biggest trade in two decades while the face of the franchise was working out is truly mind-boggling. There are plenty of players of his elite caliber who surely would have expected consultation. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard begin this improbable new era of Milwaukee basketball on Thursday, Oct. 26 against the Philadelphia 76ers.