Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has a new co-star in town. Just last week, the Bucks turned the heads of everybody following the NBA when they pulled off a bombshell trade with the Portland Trail Blazers for star point guard Damian Lillard, ending months of trade talks linking the seven-time All-Star to the Miami Heat, the recent NBA Finals runner-up.

Leading up to the trade, the Bucks' name wasn't exactly involved in the most prominent rumors for Lillard. But the Blazers, in the name of being patient, held out for the best trade return possible, engaging with the Bucks on a deal centered on Jrue Holiday, sending shockwaves throughout the entire league in the process.

Even Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't believe his eyes when news first broke that the Bucks had, indeed, pulled off the unthinkable and acquired Damian Lillard.

“I never thought he could come to the Milwaukee Bucks No idea. I’d never thought he’d be here. The same way you heard about the teams [on his list], the Miamis, the [Nets]. I’m happy, I’m very happy,” Antetokounmpo told reporters, via Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

The most emotionally stirring moments are always the ones people least expect, so seeing this type of reaction from the Greek Freak isn't the most surprising thing in the world. Aside from the Heat, the teams that were most prominently linked with Damian Lillard were the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and even Boston Celtics, so seeing the Bucks swoop in during the final hour surely was a pleasant bombshell for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Now, the hype is real for the Bucks, as the team that finished with the best record in the NBA last season added one of the few players in the NBA who could rival Stephen Curry's insane three-point range. As Lillard pointed out, a pick-and-roll between him and Antetokounmpo will cause opposing coaches to wake up in cold sweat the day of their game due to how many problems that will pose defenses. The hope now is that the Bucks remain healthy in anticipation of what should be a promising season ahead.