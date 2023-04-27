Beating the 1-seed as the 8-seed is an extremely difficult task to pull off, and that is by design. And the statistics show it: only five 8-seeds in NBA history have managed to advance to the second round. But Jimmy Butler and the 2022-23 Miami Heat showed that seeding is just a number as they vanquished the heavily-favored Milwaukee Bucks in five games, making it the least competitive first-round upset of a one-seed in the history of the NBA.

As much talk as there will be regarding yet another inexplicable Bucks’ collapse, credit must go to the Heat for not giving up despite the considerable adversity they have had to face over the past few weeks. The Heat lost Tyler Herro to a broken hand and Victor Oladipo to a ruptured patellar tendon, but here they are, still alive and kicking as they book their conference semifinals matchup against the New York Knicks.

Deservedly, Heat fans on Twitter exploded in celebration, giving Jimmy Butler his due praise after another heroic performance that included a ridiculous game-tying alley-oop bucket.

Even with Butler leading the way for the Heat, the Eastern Conference eight-seed did not pull off this upset behind the efforts of just one man. Unsung heroes such as Gabe Vincent, who threw the game-tying lob, and Max Strus, also received their well-deserved flowers on the back of one of the most enthralling first-round upsets of all time.

Live and breathe the NBA?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

Nevertheless, Heat fans know that the job isn’t done. Bring on the New York Knicks.