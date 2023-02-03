Giannis Antetokounmpo is going beast-mode over the last couple of games. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is averaging 44 points (!!!) over the last four games, including two 50-burgers. His latest masterpiece is a 54-point outing that halted the Los Angeles Clippers’ winning streak. Afterwards, Giannis talked about his post-game exploits, which involve a trip to Culvers’... and a subtle clapback at Chick-fil-A.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also tweeted out a celebratory tweet after the Bucks win against the Clippers. Pretty good for someone whose injury status was in question before the game, huh?

The Fr34k Show continues 🤪 1,2,3 Action 📽️🎬 pic.twitter.com/4HAp2WtXsX — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 3, 2023

After the last four games, Giannis deserves to eat all of the cheeseburgers he wants from any chain he desires. The Bucks star continues to remain in the MVP conversation (as he’s always done over the last few years). This time around, though, Giannis is making a more defined mark on the debate.

The Bucks continue their chase of the East’s top seed this season. They are currently two games behind the conference-leading Boston Celtics. All signs point to Giannis and co. facing their all-too-familiar for in Boston for the right to go to the NBA Finals. Based on how the Greek Freak is playing, we might see that prophecy come to fruition in May.

For now, though, Giannis will take a much-earned rest (and, if his word is to be taken seriously, fifty cheeseburgers). The Bucks will have a couple of days of rest before they make another home stand against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Can Milwaukee keep their winning ways going, and can Giannis continue his rampage around the league?