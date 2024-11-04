There is never a good time for an NBA team to deal with injuries, but that's exactly what's compounding Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks' situation.

Off to a rough start to the 2024-25 NBA regular season and on a five-game losing skid, the Bucks could be without their best player and others when they go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers again this coming Monday night on the road.

The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is among the Bucks players appearing on the team's latest injury report for the Cavs game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, with Antetokounmpo getting a questionable label as he is reportedly dealing with a right adductor strain (h/t Eric Nehm of The Athletic).

That certainly doesn't sound good for the Bucks, whose immediate goal is to return to the win column amid a worrisome losing streak. In their latest outing, the Bucks suffered a heartbreaking 114-113 loss at home to the Cavaliers after Donovan Mitchell drained a dagger jumper that left just three-tenths of a second on the game clock.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points in that contest, as he went 15-for-27 shooting from the floor to go along with 16 rebounds and nine assists plus a steal in 39 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Damian Lillard recovered from a horrible outing in last Thursday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, by going off for 41 points on 13-for-24 shooting, albeit in a loss to Cleveland.

Bucks in danger of missing Giannis Antetokounmpo for Monday's game against the Cavaliers

Although the Bucks are at their best when Antetokounmpo is active, they also have to be careful with how they approach the “Greek Freak's” injury status, especially this early in the campaign.

So far in the 2024-25 season, the 29-year-old Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists through six games. He is also shooting 63.3 percent from the floor. Milwaukee has issues, but the team's struggles surely can't be blamed on Antetokounmpo, who has been doing nearly everything for his team.

Should Antetokounmpo end up getting ruled out for the Cavs game, Milwaukee will be missing not just his scoring but his huge role on the other end of the floor, with his ability to rack up rebounds and deter shots. Bobby Portis could also get the start for Milwaukee if Antetokounmpo sits while the likes of Taurean Prince and Andre Jackson Jr. could see more playing time.

Others on Milwaukee's injury report are Pat Connaughton, MarJon Beauchamp, and Khris Middleton.

After the Cavs game, Milwaukee will head back home for a Thursday meeting with the Utah Jazz.