The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a disappointing start to the season with a 1-4 record, and Giannis Antetokounmpo and many others did not expect this from the team. Their latest loss came against the Memphis Grizzlies, where they were completely dominated throughout the game. Despite the slow start, Antetokoumpo is staying positive and believes that the Bucks are doing the right things.

“Losing, it’s frustrating,” Antetokounmpo said. “But we are doing the right things. Like (Wednesday) night we arrived in Memphis and we came together as a team, watched film. Not as eight, nine guys that play. We watched film, we talk about, like what can we do better? What we’re not doing as good, let’s keep one another accountable. We’re doing the right thing.

“Coming (Thursday) in shootaround and talking about it, talking about our offense, talking about our defense. Everybody is doing the right thing. I see it in everybody’s eyes. They’re willing to do the right thing to win games and sometimes it’s not going to go your way.”

“This is part of the season it’s not going our way,” Antetokounmpo continued. “But, losing two, losing three, losing four, losing five, losing six in row; losing one, it’s always frustrating. But, again, my dad used to say, ‘Why do (you) whine if you’re not going to give up?’ So I’m not going to give up.”

It's obvious that they have the talent to right the ship, but others have to play better as well. Damian Lillard finished the Grizzlies game with four points, and he shot 1-of-12 from the field. On the other hand, it looks like Antetokounmpo is doing all that he can.

Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo faltering early in the season

The Bucks are near the bottom of the league in both offense and defense to start the season, and with the team that they have, it feels unacceptable. For a team that was supposed to be at the top of the Eastern Conference, they don't do like they're meshing well. With a 1-4 record, they have to play the Cleveland Cavaliers next in back-to-back games, and they're currently undefeated.

After their loss to the Grizzlies, head coach Doc Rivers shared what the Bucks need to do to improve and believes that they're close to righting the ship.

“The defensive transition was still awful tonight,” Rivers said. “And so that’s on me. Everything is on me until we get it right. We gotta fix this.”

The Bucks are still waiting for Khris Middleton to return, but there doesn't seem to be a clear timetable. For the time being, they have to figure out what to do now to start winning games.