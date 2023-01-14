The Milwaukee Bucks and the injury-riddled Miami Heat face off for the second time in three days when they battle each other again on Saturday night. Giannis Antetokounmpo was a notable absentee in their first meeting due to a knee injury, and it now looks like he could be out of commission again in the rematch.

Giannis Antetokounmpo injury status vs. Heat

After initially not showing up on the injury report, the former back-to-back MVP has now been tagged as questionable to play with soreness in his left knee. This would potentially be Giannis’ second straight missed game, and by the looks of it, this is going to be the case for him on Saturday night.

It is worth noting that Khris Middleton, who appears to be nearing his return to action following another lengthy injury spell, has already been ruled out against the Heat. Serge Ibaka is also out for personal reasons.

As for the Heat, the usual suspects are still sidelined. This includes Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, Omer Yurtseven, and Nikola Jovic, who have all been listed as out. Kyle Lowry is probable, though, and so is Tyler Herro, who recently saw the birth of his second child.

It was Miami who came out on top on Thursday, 108-102. Gabe Vincent led the way with a 28-point explosion, while Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo did their thing. The two Heat stars will be looking to dominate the contest again on Saturday, especially if Giannis Antetokounmpo ends up sitting out.