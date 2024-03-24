The Milwaukee Bucks are facing off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Sunday matchup between two championship hopefuls. Giannis Antetokounmpo's status for the game is not certain, though the chance that he ends up missing the game appears to be slim.
Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with left hamstring tendinopathy. He missed two games but was active for the Bucks' prior game, a win over the Brooklyn Nets.
The only other Bucks player listed on the injury report is Khris Middleton, who is also listed as probable due to a left ankle sprain. He missed Milwaukee's last game but played in the previous two. Doc Rivers indicated that both Antetokonmpo and Middleton participated in the team's last practice, though he noted that it was a lighter practice.
The Thunder don’t have any injuries listed on the injury report.
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 2023-24 season
In 65 games this season, Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.7 points, 11.2 rebounds and a career-high 6.4 assists per game while shooting a career-high 61.4 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from deep. The addition of Damian Lillard has helped Giannis find more space to score inside the arc, where the already dominant paint scorer has upped his frequency of shots.
Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, at 45-25, are the second seed in the Eastern Conference heading into their matchup with the Thunder. They won’t catch the Boston Celtics but do have to keep winning to stay ahead of the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.
The Bucks' performance without Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Greek Freak will likely be able to suit up against the Thunder given his injury designation and the fact that he played last game. But should he be held out, Milwaukee will still have a chance to win despite OKC's immense talent.
The Bucks are 3-2 without Antetokounmpo this season and their only majorly negative result was getting demolished by the Cavaliers in a 40-point loss. They came close to coming back for a win on the road against the Celtics and have beaten good teams like the Los Angeles Clippers and Phoenix Suns while also beating the inferior Toronto Raptors.
Fortunately for the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo seems likely to suit against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder.