The Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night. However, the Bucks are dealing with some injury trouble. Kyle Kuzma is among the players listed on the injury report, so is he playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Kuzma has dealt with injury trouble at times this season. He is currently dealing with an illness.

Here's everything we know about Kyle Kuzma's status for tonight's game vs. the Pistons.

Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Kyle Kuzma's injury status vs. Pistons

Kuzma is listed on the NBA injury report as questionable due to the aforementioned illness.

The Bucks are hoping to upset a talented Pistons team on Saturday night. Detroit currently leads the Eastern Conference with a 13-2 record, while Milwaukee is in 10th place at 8-8 overall.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo already being ruled out because of a left adductor strain, the Bucks have serious questions heading into the contest. The Pistons have some injury uncertainty as well, however.

As for the question of if Kyle Kuzma is playing tonight, the answer is maybe.

Article Continues Below

Bucks' injury report

The Bucks have five players listed on Saturday's injury report.

Kyle Kuzma (illness): Questionable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (left adductor strain): Out

Kevin Porter Jr. (right knee meniscus surgery): Out

Taurean Prince (neck surgery): Out

Alex Antetokounmpo (G League two-way): Out

Pistons' injury report

The Pistons have seven players on the injury report.