Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The Milwaukee Bucks head into Game 4 in serious need of a win, looking to avoid a 3-1 hole against the Miami Heat. Thankfully, they will have their best player back. Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to return from a back injury after missing Games 2 and 3, barring any setbacks, per Shams Charania.

This is absolutely huge for the Bucks considering The Greek Freak is not only the heartbeat of their team but arguably the most dominant player in the Association. Giannis took a nasty fall in Game 1 and landed right on his tailbone, ultimately leaving that contest early. The MRI came back clean, but he’s also dealing with a ligament issue in his wrist, too.

Antetokounmpo is just one of several players to suffer injuries in these playoffs, joining the likes of Ja Morant, Tyler Herro, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George. However, the most important thing is the Bucks big man is going to suit up Monday in a game where Milwaukee must win.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

They were blown out of the water on Saturday, losing 121-99. The Bucks just really lack that cutthroat edge when Antetokounmpo isn’t on the floor. Many believed Mike Budenholzer’s squad would steamroll the Heat, but that’s been far from the case.

Regardless, the Bucks are still one of the title favorites but if Giannis can’t stay healthy, those championship aspirations are out the window.

Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per night during the regular season. That production is sorely missed and hopefully, he can hit the ground running in Game 4. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.