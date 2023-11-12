Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo did his perfect LeBron James impersonation on Saturday with his very own chasedown block against the Orlando Magic. Sure enough, it sent everyone buzzing.

Late in the first quarter, Antetokounmpo turned the ball over after an errant pass was caught by Magic big man Jonathan Isaac. Facing a 1-vs-2 situation, Isaac thought he could get over the Bucks defenders facing him. What he didn't expect, however, was Antetokounmpo coming from behind to make up for his mistake.

Antetokounmpo pulled off the perfect chasedown block. Making it even better, he spiked the ball really hard and sent it flying off the court.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement over the epic defensive highlight, with many taking it to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. Here are some of them:

RECOMMENDED
Bucks' Damian Lillard is still not ready to return from calf injury
Why Bucks' Damian Lillard is out Saturday vs. Magic

Alex House ·

Damian Lillard with the Bucks arena in the background injury
Damian Lillard gets critical injury update ahead of clash with Magic

David Yapkowitz ·

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton and Adrian Griffin
Bucks' concerns overshadow Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54-point outburst vs. Pacers

Brett Siegel ·

Any basketball fan would have been hyped by that block for sure. After all, it was clear Giannis Antetokounmpo did it with plenty of angst and motivation after his turnover. Everyone loves some competitiveness and a never-say-die attitutude, which is why LeBron James' chasedown blocks are always so popular.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 1.4 blocks this 2023-24 season entering Saturday's showdown with the Magic, and based on how things are looking, the Bucks star is on his way to another NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

Hopefully, we'll get to see more Antetokounmpo chasedown blocks this season and beyond. While seeing him dunk all over opponents is cool as well, great defensive plays are also awesome to watch as well. Though opponents might be wary of him now after he embarrassed Isaac.