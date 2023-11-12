Giannis Antetokounmpo absolutely embarrassed Jonathan Isaac with an epic chasedown block during Saturday's Bucks vs. Magic game.

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo did his perfect LeBron James impersonation on Saturday with his very own chasedown block against the Orlando Magic. Sure enough, it sent everyone buzzing.

Late in the first quarter, Antetokounmpo turned the ball over after an errant pass was caught by Magic big man Jonathan Isaac. Facing a 1-vs-2 situation, Isaac thought he could get over the Bucks defenders facing him. What he didn't expect, however, was Antetokounmpo coming from behind to make up for his mistake.

Antetokounmpo pulled off the perfect chasedown block. Making it even better, he spiked the ball really hard and sent it flying off the court.

Giannis Antetokounmpo came out of NOWHERE for the chasedown block 🚫pic.twitter.com/K6odlaYNGe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 11, 2023

Fans couldn't contain their excitement over the epic defensive highlight, with many taking it to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reactions. Here are some of them:

Chasedown Giannis is here 🫡 MIL/ORL – Watch on the NBA App:

📲 https://t.co/NUQ22YZAWK pic.twitter.com/94hOlfZlWE — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2023

All effort from Giannis on the chasedown! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pKlNjxO6pM — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 11, 2023

GET THAT SHIT OUTTA HERE MAN😤🔒

pic.twitter.com/1DZk3tb46l — ³⁴ (@GiannisWorld) November 11, 2023

Giannis with the rejection! 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/Oo1dNF2U8f — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) November 11, 2023

Any basketball fan would have been hyped by that block for sure. After all, it was clear Giannis Antetokounmpo did it with plenty of angst and motivation after his turnover. Everyone loves some competitiveness and a never-say-die attitutude, which is why LeBron James' chasedown blocks are always so popular.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 1.4 blocks this 2023-24 season entering Saturday's showdown with the Magic, and based on how things are looking, the Bucks star is on his way to another NBA All-Defensive Team selection.

Hopefully, we'll get to see more Antetokounmpo chasedown blocks this season and beyond. While seeing him dunk all over opponents is cool as well, great defensive plays are also awesome to watch as well. Though opponents might be wary of him now after he embarrassed Isaac.