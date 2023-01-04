By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Milwaukee Bucks have endured a bit of a rough patch as of late, thanks in no small part to the absences of Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. Nonetheless, despite the Bucks’ mini-crisis, Giannis Antetokounmpo has remained the one constant holding the Bucks together, and he was back to his usual dominance yet again on Tuesday night, putting the Washington Wizards’ defense to the sword.

And in the process of doing so, he etched his name alongside Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone in the annals of NBA history.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, Giannis Antetokounmpo is only the third player in NBA history since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976-1977 to drop at least 40 points and 10 rebounds in three straight games, joining the two aforementioned former league MVPs in having done so.

In addition, both Russell Westbrook and Moses Malone failed to extend the streak to four, which means that The Greek Freak has a chance to pull off something nobody has ever done the next time he suits up for the Bucks. (There’s a chance he sits out tomorrow’s outing against the Toronto Raptors, having rested a few back-to-back sets this year, so the safest bet may be against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.)

Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t content with dropping a “mere” 40-10 game. He demolished the Wizards all night long en route to a career-high 55-point performance, just continuing what has been an explosive scoring week for the NBA following Donovan Mitchell’s 71-point eruption and Klay Thompson’s 54-point flurry. The Bucks may be battling inconsistencies, but Antetokounmpo’s presence remains as the sun to the Bucks’ orbit.