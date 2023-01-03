By Jack Winter · 2 min read

Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.

Playing without not just Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins but also Jonathan Kuminga, JaMychal Green and James Wiseman, the Warriors were forced into a nine-man rotation that included Anthony Lamb, Ty Jerome and Patrick Baldwin Jr. Everyone who got minutes for minutes for Golden State played well on Monday, but Thompson knew coming into the game more would be asked of him—especially once he had the hot hand in the first quarter.

Once his 54-point masterpiece was finally finished, Thompson admitted just how exhausted he really was. Still, he couldn’t help but send the rest of the NBA a warning in the process.

“More to come,” Thompson told Dubs play-by-play man Bob Fitzgerald on the postgame broadcast. “I’m dead, y’all.”

Even basketball’s youngest, spryest superstars would be left breathless after leading their team to an arduous comeback victory while playing 46 of a possible 58 minutes. But Thompson is 33, not even a full calendar year removed from returning from two-and-a-half seasons lost to a pair of significant lower leg injuries. It was just six weeks ago the Warriors were still ramping him up toward a normal minutes load. He’s still not playing back-to-backs.

All that context only makes Klay Thompson’s throwback performance more special, even if it also makes similar scoring outbursts a bit less likely to occur going forward. No one is naive enough to deny the possibility of Thompson’s hand getting quite so hot again, though. He’s been throwing flames for nearly a decade, and clearly hasn’t lost his all-time shooting touch despite some notable early-season struggles—a scary reality for the rest of the league.