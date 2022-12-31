By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years.

On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.

Only Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor have accomplished the feat before. Prior to Friday’s showdown with the Timberwolves, the Greek Freak dropped 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists in their previous game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

While LeBron James was the talk of the town on Friday for his insane 47-point explosion on his 38th birthday, there’s no denying that what Giannis Antetokounmpo has done is equally impressive.

Giannis has been carrying a massive load for the Bucks, and it’s certainly noteworthy he’s able to produced huge numbers on a nightly basis for the team. It speaks volumes that none of his peers has achieved a similar 40-20-5 streak, not even Luka Doncic or Nikola Jokic who have put up big numbers in recent weeks.

The Bucks improved to 23-12 on the season after the win, putting them back to second place in the East after a five-game skid that saw them lose to the likes of the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls. They are back in the win column, and hopes are high they keep it that way with Giannis dominating.