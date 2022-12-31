Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to make history and record insane numbers that no other NBA player has done in the past 50-plus years.

On Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Antetokounmpo dropped 43 points, 20 rebounds and five assists to lead the Bucks to the 123-114 win. In the process, he became just the third player in history to record back-to-back 40-20-5 games in the history of the league.

Only Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor have accomplished the feat before. Prior to Friday’s showdown with the Timberwolves, the Greek Freak dropped 45 points, 22 rebounds and seven assists  in their previous game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

While LeBron James was the talk of the town on Friday for his insane 47-point explosion on his 38th birthday, there’s no denying that what Giannis Antetokounmpo has done is equally impressive.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?
🚨 Get compelling NBA news, trade rumors, and viral buzz delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter:
RECOMMENDED
Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards, Bucks

VIDEO: Anthony Edwards gives Timberwolves fans a massive scare after hard fall vs. Bucks

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Timberwolves Bucks prediction

NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Bucks prediction, odds and pick – 12/30/2022

Griffin Conant ·

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts to shocking collapse vs. Bulls

Jesse Cinquini ·

Giannis has been carrying a massive load for the Bucks, and it’s certainly noteworthy he’s able to produced huge numbers on a nightly basis for the team. It speaks volumes that none of his peers has achieved a similar 40-20-5 streak, not even Luka Doncic or Nikola Jokic who have put up big numbers in recent weeks.

The Bucks improved to 23-12 on the season after the win, putting them back to second place in the East after a five-game skid that saw them lose to the likes of the New Orleans Pelicans, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls. They are back in the win column, and hopes are high they keep it that way with Giannis dominating.