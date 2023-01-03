By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has always had a knack for scoring the ball. Since entering the league in 2017, Mitchell has been one of the best shot creating guards in the NBA, never finishing a season with a scoring average below 20 points per game. But his 71-point explosion to lead the Cavs to a 145-134 OT victory over the Chicago Bulls was the stuff of dreams, an absurd scoring night that would make anyone’s, much less a true hooper’s, head turn.

NBA stars such as Jayson Tatum and Kyle Kuzma, who are Donovan Mitchell’s 2017 NBA Draft peers, gushed over his historic scoring night and justifiably so, as this is the second highest scoring output in the 21st century, next to only the late great Kobe Bryant’s 81-point night almost 17 years ago.

71 D Mitch!!!!! — Jayson Tatum (@jaytatum0) January 3, 2023

And of course, Donovan Mitchell’s former Utah Jazz teammates such as Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, and Eric Paschall showed love for their former franchise talisman. After all, Mitchell has always been incredible for the franchise he called home for the first five years of what should be an illustrious career.

71 is crazy 🤯 — Jordan Clarkson (@JordanClarksons) January 3, 2023

🕷️🕷️🕷️ — Mike Conley (@mconley11) January 3, 2023

Not to be outdone, Donovan Mitchell’s Cavs teammates also expressed their love for their marquee 2022 offseason acquisition. Darius Garland, who was out for their Monday night contest against the Bulls, and even Lamar Stevens and Robin Lopez, who played 19 and seven minutes in their OT victory, respectively, immediately took to Twitter just to appreciate their teammate’s monster scoring night.

I'm going to get it out of the way and point out that Donovan Mitchell and Robin Lopez combined for 72 tonight. Hashtag Historic Game. — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) January 3, 2023

Other stars who joined the Spida hype train include Jaylen Brown and Pau Gasol.

I know @spidadmitchell tired lol respect my bro 🫡 #71 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) January 3, 2023

Donovan Mitchell definitely deserves all the plaudits after such a bonkers scoring effort. And for at least one night, all will feel right in the world for the Cavs guard.