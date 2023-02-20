Giannis Antetokounmpo lasted just one play during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. He quickly checked himself out after scoring the first two points of the exhibition contest as the Milwaukee Bucks star continues to nurse a concerning wrist injury.

According to reports, Giannis is now going to get more tests done on his wrist, which is expected to place him in a real dilemma as the Bucks head to the second half of the season. NBA league insider Brian Windhorst of ESPN revealed that the injury does not seem to be season-threatening, but at this point, Antetokounmpo will need to make a big decision:

“Giannis is flying to New York today to get this injury and some imaging that he had done after that fall last week in Chicago checked out,” Windhorst said. “I don’t think there’s a fear that this is going to be an injury that’s going to threaten his season, but there may be one of these situations that we often see where a player might have to decide whether to play through an injury or to give the injury rest. So we’re in a little bit of a grey zone right now.”

Windhorst pointed out that there’s a significant risk of re-injuring the wrist if Giannis decides to play through it. The ESPN analyst also noted that the Bucks are in the midst of a hot streak right now and remain second in the East, which means that they could afford to not have their superstar in the mix in the interim.

However, there’s no denying that the Bucks will need a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo as the playoffs draw closer, and of course, in the postseason itself. However he and the Bucks decide to move forward with this injury could have a major impact on the rest of their campaign.